The Kano State House of Assembly has passed a supplementary budget of N99.2 billion into law, increasing the state’s budget from N437.3 billion to N536.5 billion.

The bill was introduced on August 26, at the request of Governor Abba Yusuf.

While, during the plenary session on Thursday, the bill was considered in the committee of the whole House and third reading by the clerk, Bashir Diso, before being passed into law by the speaker, Jibril Ismail Falgore.

The chairman of the House committee on appropriation, Aminu Ungoggo, said that the supplementary budget will cover essential expenses, including the upcoming local government elections, payment of the new minimum wage, running costs for newly established ministries, and reopened vocational institutions.

However, the budget allocation includes 58% for capital expenditure and 42% for recurrent expenditure.

Also, in a related development, the assembly has urged the state government to construct a hostel at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, to provide adequate accommodation for students.

It will be recalled that the institution currently lacks sufficient housing, forcing students to rent expensive accommodations, leading to congestion and discomfort.

