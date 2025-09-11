Nigeria, in a major step towards a clean energy future, has signed a comprehensive Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The agreement was signed at the ISA’s Seventh Regional Committee Meeting for Africa, which was held in Accra, Ghana, between 2 and 4 September 2025, with the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, representing Nigeria, and ISA’s Director General, Mr Ashish Khanna, standing in for his organisation.

The event, which brought together African governments, development partners and financial institutions, charted a common pathway for expanding solar energy adoption across the continent.

The partnership established a robust three-year action plan to accelerate Nigeria’s solar energy adoption, focusing on key areas such as advocacy, capacity building and programme support.

Key initiatives include scaling up solar applications in agriculture, promoting rooftop solar installations, deploying mini-grids, and establishing a Solar Technology and Application Resource (STAR) Centre.

A cornerstone of the framework is the creation of a $500 million DRE Nigeria Fund, designed to catalyse investment in distributed renewable energy projects and backed by enhanced regulatory support from the Ministry of Power.

Adelabu said, “This partnership is about more than light; it’s about powering development. Decentralised renewable energy solutions are not merely about providing light to households; they are about unlocking development, powering schools and clinics, energising small and medium enterprises, supporting agricultural processing, driving e-mobility, and opening opportunities for digital inclusion in rural communities.

“Every mini-grid and solar system deployed means a child can study, a clinic can function, an entrepreneur can thrive, and a farmer can irrigate his fields. This is the transformational promise of renewable energy for Africa.”

The signing, which also saw Ghana and The Gambia enter into similar agreements, signals a powerful wave of regional cooperation. By placing solar energy at the heart of its national strategy, Nigeria is decisively advancing towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient economy.

