Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu said that his government will offer a better business climate to attract investment and maintain an open-door policy.

He asserted that the country is ready for business, assuring the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) management and other investors of his government’s willingness to address their concerns, The Star newspaper reported.

He said that SPDC’s offer for more investments in the Nigerian oil and gas sector was needed now more than ever to enable the government to meet its obligations.

“We are open for business. We are serious,” he said, indicating the government was removing all bottlenecks to attract more investment.

Shell Global Upstream Director, Zoe Yujnovic, said the oil giant was willing to ramp up investment in Nigeria, mainly in the gas and deep-water segments.

Nigeria remains a strategic investment country, given the oil and gas sector prospects, she added.

