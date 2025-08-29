The Federal government says that the removal of subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu administration has freed up national resources for infrastructure, education, healthcare and job creation.

The Minister for Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, disclosed this during a sensitization campaign with the “Bola Ahmed Tinubu- led Administration’s Mid-Term in Minna,Niger State capital on Wednesday.

Idris, who was represented by the Head of Federal Information Resource Center, Minna, Dr Asabe Sule- Gaba, said, “Tinubu’s administration took the removal of subsidy decision, which has allowed the government to redirect funds towards critical infrastructure projects, social services, and economics stability initiative”.

The sensitisation highlights the significant progress made in various sectors including economy, governance, team security and social welfare.

He said the reforms implemented by President Tinubu’s administration were aimed at creating a more stable, fair and prosperous Nigeria.

“These reforms are built on the foundation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at creating a more stable, fair and prosperous Nigeria.

“This tough, but necessary decisions have freed up national resources for infrastructure, education, healthcare and jobs creation,” he said.

Idris said the Renewed Hope Agenda was a key component of the Tinubu administration’s policies and emphasised the importance of citizens engagement and participation in its policies and programmes.

He urged citizens to stay informed so as not to only hold leaders accountable, but also support policies that are truly in the national interest.

He emphasised the importance of prosperity in the North Central region, saying that when the North Central prospers, Nigeria progresses and calls for sustained and expanded attention to the region.

He noted that the report serves as a platform for citizens to engage with the government and provide feedback on its policies and programmes and urged citizens to spread the programmes to families, neighbours and communities.

Also speaking, the Federal Controller of Works in Niger, Mr Eyitayo Aluko, said the Federal Ministry of Works had carried out landmark achievements in the state, including construction of Minna-Zungeru-Tegina road, Tegina-Kontagora road, and stowe dualization of the Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa road.

Aluko, represented by the Assistant Chief Engineer of the ministry in Niger State,Mr. Felix Thomas said the projects were aimed at improving the State’s infrastructure and facilitating movement of goods and services from North to Southern part of the country.

Also, the State Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Malam Suleiman Ladan said the ministry also initiated projects in the state including, irrigation facilities, trade structures, and research interventions among others.

Ladan, represented by Sani Abdullahi Daban, said the projects were aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and creating jobs for Nigerians, saying the ministry distributed emergency relief materials to IDPs camps and farmers in Niger State.

“We distributed rice to 6,000 civil servants in Niger state including 1,200 federal civil servants and 4,800 state civil servants and private sector workers,” he said.

Participants at the sensitization program include, market women, mechanics,traders, NGOs and people living with disabilities.

