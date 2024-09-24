The farming and allied trade communities in Nigeria have called on government as well as all relevant stakeholders in agriculture to intervene in the crisis rocking the poultry industry.

They lamented that if the Federal Government does not intervene on time, there will be massive closure of farms which will result into job losses, reduced food security, economic instability as well as increased reliance on importation of food items.

Members of the farming and allied trade communities which consist of majorly poultry farmers said the struggle in the poultry industry is real.

Day-Old Chicks (DOC) Broiler prices remain high at N1,200-N1,300 (excluding logistics), while pullets hover around N800+, noting that this crisis, coupled with skyrocketing feed costs, threatens the livelihoods of poultry farmers nationwide.

They called on the Federal Government to provide subsidies, incentives, and policies supporting local poultry production while urging feed manufacturers to reduce prices, improve quality and explore alternative ingredients. They equally called on financial institutions to offer affordable credit facilities and flexible repayment plans, while admonishing industry experts to share knowledge on cost-effective practices and innovative solutions.

The farming and allied trade communities members also urged consumers to support local farmers by purchasing Nigerian-produced poultry products, stating that this will encourage them to do more and equally boost the country’s economy.

