The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has recorded significant revenue gains, collecting N22.59 trillion in taxes between January and September 2025, and achieving a record N47.39 trillion in the 12 months spanning October 2023 to September 2025, exceeding its targets by 115 per cent, FIRS Chairman Dr Zacch Adedeji has announced.

Speaking on the agency’s performance, Adedeji said 2025 has been a year of transformation, with non-oil revenue accounting for 76 per cent of total collections, reflecting the success of diversification and reform initiatives.

“Non-oil taxes stood at N17.3 trillion, representing 128 per cent of the nine-month target and 76 per cent of total collection, while oil tax revenue reached N5.29 trillion, 98 per cent of target,” he noted. Non-import VAT exceeded targets at 137 per cent, and import VAT achieved 131 per cent.

Adedeji assured that the FIRS would continue to implement new tax laws fairly, enhance digitalisation of tax processes, train and retrain staff, and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders to meet and surpass government revenue expectations.

Highlighting reforms under his leadership, Adedeji said the FIRS’ planned transformation into the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), effective January 1, 2026, will broaden the agency’s mandate to include non-tax revenue collection from the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The chairman emphasised several strategic initiatives that have modernised tax administration, including the National Single Window Project to streamline trade and tax processes, and the e-invoicing system to enhance transparency, accuracy, and digital integration in tax collection.

“A major highlight of 2025 was the passage of key tax reform laws aimed at simplifying compliance, closing administrative gaps, and aligning Nigeria’s tax system with international best practices,” Adedeji said.

On technology-driven initiatives, he highlighted the *829# USSD Code launched in October 2024, which allows taxpayers to access services including retrieving Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN), verifying tax clearance certificates, checking tax types and rates, locating offices, and making enquiries — directly via mobile phones.

Adedeji also outlined efforts to improve taxpayer education and compliance, including nationwide tax clinics targeting small businesses, start-ups, and informal sector operators, providing guidance on filing and dispute resolution.

On the international front, FIRS advanced Nigeria’s global tax cooperation by concluding five mutual agreement processes with Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, partnering with the Swedish Revenue Agency on tax administration training, and negotiating or renegotiating treaties with countries including Hong Kong, Botswana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Morocco, India, and Jersey.

“FIRS has in 2025 continued its transformation into a modern, technology-driven, and service-oriented institution, achieving major legislative, operational, and technological milestones that position it for sustained growth and greater efficiency,” Adedeji said.

He reaffirmed the service’s commitment to simplifying tax, maximising revenue, and supporting national development through transparency, innovation, and collaboration with stakeholders.

