In his quest for robust welfare package for all Corps Members, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed has appealed for the consideration of Corps Members in the implementation of the approved new minimum wage by the Federal Government for public servants.

He made the appeal today when he visited the Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Mr Ekpo Nta in his office in Abuja.

General Ahmed who earlier thanked the Chairman for his support to the Scheme added that there is need for increased financial empowerment for Corps Members.

In his response, Mr Ekpo, an Ex-Corps Member that served in 1977 in Kano described NYSC as the largest youth programme in the world.

He promised that “as soon as anything comes, we will do the needful”.

Speaking further, Mr Nta advocated post-camp accommodation for all Corps Members, adding that there is need to rally round the Scheme by the public through the provision of enabling environments for Corps Members to perform their statutory responsibilities.

He equally harped on increased productivity from all workers while he commended the management of NYSC for empowering Corps Members with skills which has made lots of them job creators.

Mr Ekpo bemoaned some Corps Employers that reject Corps Members posted to serve in their establishments, while he urged them to productively engage all Corps Members as part of their workforce.

“In our commission, we allow Corps Members to access soft skills, we have trained them to be more productive and when they pass out, they go with the skills,” Nta said.

