Nigeria's central bank is prepared to use "whatever tools at our disposal" to manage inflation, its central bank chief Olayemi Cardoso said on Tuesday.

Inflation in Africa's most populous country rose in September for the first time in three months, reaching 32.70% in annual terms, spurred by food and energy costs.

