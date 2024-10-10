Bauchi State Government has assured of its readiness to work with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in order to enhance citizens’ compliance with tax payments.

The assurance was given by the State Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau during an interactive session with FIRS officials from Bauchi Office of the Service who paid him an advocacy visit as part of the celebration of the 2024 FIRS Customer Service Week at the Deputy Governor’s Office.

He noted that the advocacy visit is not only timely but also crucial “as we work together to enhance tax compliance in our state.”

The Deputy Governor applauded the FIRS for initiating the Customer Service Week, saying it would serve as a reminder of the vital role that effective communication and customer service play in tax administration and, by extension, in the socio-economic development of Bauchi State.

According to him, taxation is the backbone of government’s ability to provide essential services, infrastructure, and support for citizens as it is through the revenue generated from taxes that government can fund education, healthcare, and development projects that benefit all citizens.

Jatau stated that, “We appreciate the efforts of the FIRS in improving customer service and simplifying tax processes. These initiatives not only ease the burden on taxpayers but also promote a sense of trust and accountability between the government and the governed.

“I assure you that Bauchi State Government is prepared to support these initiatives and provide any necessary support to enhance tax compliance.”

He assured the visitors that Governor Bala Mohammed is fully committed to fostering a culture of tax compliance among the citizens through working closely with the FIRS to ensure that citizens understand the importance of their contributions and the positive impact it has on state’s economic growth.

According to him, “As we celebrate Customer Service Week, let us remember that our mutual goal is to create a fair and efficient tax system that serves the interests of our citizens.

“I encourage us to engage with our communities, listen to their concerns, and to educate them on their rights and responsibilities regarding tax payments.”

The FIRS Officer in charge of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states, Dr Sani Dahiru appreciated the state government for supporting the Service to deliver on its assigned responsibilities effectively in the state.

He assured that the FIRS will be willing to collaborate with the government in any aspects of revenue and tax income in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.

