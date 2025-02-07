President Bola Tinubu has urged African leaders to break free from their dependence on foreign plans and embrace policy as a tool for genuine change, rather than relying on rhetoric.

Speaking on Thursday at the Dr Kayode Fayemi Commemorative Symposium and the launch of the Amandla Institute for Policy and Leadership Advancement in Abuja, Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, lamented what he described as “the tragedy of our time”—a continent held back by a client-state mentality and governance driven by social media activism rather than concrete action.

“The world is not waiting for Africa to catch up,” he warned.

“While we engage in political rivalries, others analyse datasets. While we argue over history, others are engineering the future. The train of progress is moving fast, yet too many of our leaders are still clinging to old ways.”

The President stressed that the Amandla Institute was a necessary response to this stagnation, aimed at producing not just ideas but implementers.

He highlighted the urgent need for leaders who view policy as a precise instrument for change and understand the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and technology.

Tinubu rejected the notion that Africa’s development could be handed to it as a gift, insisting that the continent must actively shape its own destiny.

He criticised the long-standing reliance on external institutions that treat African nations as consumers rather than creators.

“We must empower our youth to innovate, from Cairo to Nairobi to Lagos, building unicorn companies without needing permission from external gatekeepers,” he said. “Our young people don’t lack ideas—they lack ecosystems where policy, funding, and political will converge to scale their genius.”

The President urged African leaders to “evolve from custodians of power to architects of platforms,” calling for a future where every government ministry integrates AI strategists, where trade policies are developed by African think tanks rather than foreign consultants, and where “Made in Africa” represents technological advancement and cultural capital rather than raw materials.

Tinubu charged the Amandla Institute with redefining Africa’s image on the global stage—not as a recipient of aid but as an equal partner in developing solutions.

“Africa seeks collaboration, not patronage. We are not a testing ground for experiments but co-creators of progress,” he declared. “As we honour the legacies of visionary leaders like Kayode Fayemi, let this gathering be remembered not just for its speeches but for the actions it inspires. It’s time for Africa to stop debating ideas and start implementing them.”

In his keynote address, former South African President Thabo Mbeki echoed Tinubu’s concerns, noting that Africa’s development aspirations have largely remained unmet due to poor leadership and inadequate resource mobilisation.

He emphasised that, as the world shifts towards a multipolar order, African leaders must position the continent strategically to ensure it plays a decisive role in shaping global policies.

“Our continent must prioritise the development of visionary leadership capable of defending and advancing Africa’s interests amid global competition,” Mbeki said.

He expressed confidence that the Amandla Institute would play a critical role in shaping such leadership and fostering Africa’s participation in global decision-making.

The high-profile event was attended by key figures, including UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed; former Nigerian Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd); former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Governors Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo); Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele; and several former governors, including Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Chris Ngige (Anambra), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Also in attendance were former APC National Chairman John Oyegun, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, among others.

