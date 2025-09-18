Aero Contractors has witnessed a whopping 137 per cent growth in passenger refunds between January and August 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with total refunds ballooning to N257,195,724.39. This meteoric rise underscores a “remarkable improvement in compliance” with Part 19 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Regulations 2023, which zeroes in on consumer rights and compensation obligations in the industry. The NCAA beams with pride over this development, emphasising their unwavering commitment to protecting passenger rights. According to the Authority, “The figures above show that there is a remarkable improvement in compliance with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023,” and they vow to “continue to protect the rights of all stakeholders”.

In tandem with refunds, Aero Contractors shelled out ?6,083,229 on hotel accommodations for passengers between January and July 2025 at top hotels like Cocos Hotel, Grand Cubana Hotel, and others. Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, drums up the importance of transparency and accountability in addressing passenger grievances. Notably, Aero Contractors became the first airline to cough up a sanction fee imposed by the NCAA for breaches of passenger rights protocols, spotlighting the regulator’s tough stance on compliance in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The NCAA’s efforts in enforcing Part 19 regulations have evidently paid off with Aero Contractors’ improved compliance, boosting passenger confidence, setting a compliance precedent, and highlighting the NCAA’s oversight. This development translates to better protection of passenger rights, increased refund transparency, and potentially industry-wide implications for other airlines in tightening compliance with NCAA regulations.

