Adone Events has launched the inaugural African Air Expo SA, which will take place in Cape Town from 12 to 15 February 2024. It will focus on the aviation industry's growth and complementary industries such as tourism, cargo, and human capital development.

The exhibition will feature a three-day static display of 100 aircraft, making it the first on the African continent.

Organised in collaboration with Global Centre of Excellence and Neonhive, two local Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Level 1 companies, the expo covers the entire value chain of the aviation industry.

Endorsed by key stakeholders such as the City of Cape Town, the Premier of the Western Cape, Acsa, Wesgro, Cape Town Tourism and Brand South Africa, the event is aligned with the strategy of the South African government in the aviation sector. It is set to boost business tourism, with an expected estimate of over 15,000 international guests.

"As the official custodian of the South African Nation Brand, Brand South Africa appreciates this initiative as an opportunity to position South Africa as a preferred investment destination globally and to showcase and profile the nation's brand competitiveness.

"As Africa’s first commercial, business, aerospace, airport infrastructure, tourism and human capital development exhibition and Conference (AAE), Brand South Africa looks forward to the economic benefit that will arise out of the AAE across various sectors to support the socio-economic growth of our country.," says Sithembile Ntombela, acting chief executive officer, Brand South Africa.

Global gathering point for Africa aviation

The exhibition is set to attract different skills from the aviation sector, including commercial aviation, MRO, business and general aviation, airport infrastructure, human capital development in aviation, air cargo, and eVTOL - The Future of Aviation.

The exhibition will also focus on the latest trends, training, and recruitment within the aviation industry, empowering through training. The expo aims to provide an opportunity to learn about careers, exchange ideas, address the challenges which face human capital development needs in SA, ask questions of industry experts, and enjoy a hands-on experience within the general aviation industry.

Taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the expo will host more than 300 booths where exhibitors will showcase a full range of aviation services and products. It is anticipated that aviation equipment suppliers, avionics companies, airport facility providers, infrastructure experts, security, and air traffic control companies, among others, will use the opportunity to present their products to the burgeoning African aviation marketplace.

Delegates will include airlines, aircraft owners, operators, pilots, aviation enthusiasts, trainees, aviation executives from across the sector, industry experts, and regulatory bodies, all wishing to learn more about the latest trends and products in the African general, business, and commercial aviation sector.

