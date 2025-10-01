Mauritius remains Africa’s most “economically free” country, according to the “Economic Freedom of the World 2025” report released on September 25, 2025, by the Fraser Institute, a Canadian think tank. The report assesses the state of economic liberty across 165 countries and territories based on 45 distinct indices grouped into five broad categories.

The categories measured are: Size of Government (including tax rates, public ownership, and government investment); Legal System and Property Rights (judicial independence, military interference, and police effectiveness); Sound Money (money supply growth, inflation, and foreign currency accounts); Freedom to Trade Internationally (average tariff rates, capital controls, and trade barriers); and Regulation (bank ownership, interest rate controls, and labor market rules).

Each index is scored from 0 (least free) to 10 points (most free). These scores are then equally weighted and aggregated to create a value for each of the five major categories. A country’s overall score, which also ranges from 0 to 10, is the average of the five category scores. Mauritius ranked 21st globally with an overall score of 7.76 points. The Indian Ocean island nation achieved its best performance in Freedom to Trade Internationally (8.76 points) and Sound Money (8.61 points).

With a score of 7.58 points, the Seychelles ranked second in Africa and 31st globally. They were followed by Cape Verde (44th), Gambia (68th), Botswana (69th), Uganda (72nd), Kenya (81st), and South Africa (83rd). Morocco and Namibia tied for 94th place in the global ranking, completing the African Top 10. The continent’s least economically free countries were Chad (156th globally), Libya (157th), Algeria (162nd), Sudan (163rd), and Zimbabwe (164th).

Globally, Hong Kong maintained its position as the freest economy with a score of 8.85 points, ahead of Singapore, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United States.

The ranking also highlighted a strong statistical correlation between a nation’s level of economic freedom and both its GDP growth rate and average income level. This correlation is attributed to the fact that economic agents operate more efficiently when they have the right to initiative and are motivated to innovate, work, and save.

Walid Kéfi

African Countries Ranked by Economic Freedom, 2025

 Rank in AfricaCountryGlobal Ranking
1Mauritius21
2Seychelles31
3Cape Verde44
4Gambia68
5Botswana69
6Uganda72
7Kenya81
8South Africa83
9Morocco94
10Namibia94
11Rwanda97
12Benin98
13Somalia101
14Burkina Faso102
15Tanzania102
16Zambia104
17Mozambique105
18Senegal107
19Liberia109
20Djibouti110
21Mauritania111
22Ivory Coast113
23Togo115
24Madagascar117
25Lesotho121
26Nigeria123
27Tunisia124
28Guinea125
29Niger125
30Ghana128
31Mali130
32Cameroon133
33Sierra Leone135
34Comoros136
35Eswatini140
36Guinea-Bissau142
37Gabon143
38Angola146
39Malawi147
40Egypt149
41Democratic Republic of the Congo151
42Burundi152
43Ethiopia152
44Central African Republic154
45Republic of the Congo155
46Chad156
47Libya157
48Algeria162
49Sudan163
50Zimbabwe164

