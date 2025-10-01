Mauritius remains Africa’s most “economically free” country, according to the “Economic Freedom of the World 2025” report released on September 25, 2025, by the Fraser Institute, a Canadian think tank. The report assesses the state of economic liberty across 165 countries and territories based on 45 distinct indices grouped into five broad categories.

The categories measured are: Size of Government (including tax rates, public ownership, and government investment); Legal System and Property Rights (judicial independence, military interference, and police effectiveness); Sound Money (money supply growth, inflation, and foreign currency accounts); Freedom to Trade Internationally (average tariff rates, capital controls, and trade barriers); and Regulation (bank ownership, interest rate controls, and labor market rules).

Each index is scored from 0 (least free) to 10 points (most free). These scores are then equally weighted and aggregated to create a value for each of the five major categories. A country’s overall score, which also ranges from 0 to 10, is the average of the five category scores. Mauritius ranked 21st globally with an overall score of 7.76 points. The Indian Ocean island nation achieved its best performance in Freedom to Trade Internationally (8.76 points) and Sound Money (8.61 points).

With a score of 7.58 points, the Seychelles ranked second in Africa and 31st globally. They were followed by Cape Verde (44th), Gambia (68th), Botswana (69th), Uganda (72nd), Kenya (81st), and South Africa (83rd). Morocco and Namibia tied for 94th place in the global ranking, completing the African Top 10. The continent’s least economically free countries were Chad (156th globally), Libya (157th), Algeria (162nd), Sudan (163rd), and Zimbabwe (164th).

Globally, Hong Kong maintained its position as the freest economy with a score of 8.85 points, ahead of Singapore, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United States.

The ranking also highlighted a strong statistical correlation between a nation’s level of economic freedom and both its GDP growth rate and average income level. This correlation is attributed to the fact that economic agents operate more efficiently when they have the right to initiative and are motivated to innovate, work, and save.

Walid Kéfi

African Countries Ranked by Economic Freedom, 2025

Rank in Africa Country Global Ranking 1 Mauritius 21 2 Seychelles 31 3 Cape Verde 44 4 Gambia 68 5 Botswana 69 6 Uganda 72 7 Kenya 81 8 South Africa 83 9 Morocco 94 10 Namibia 94 11 Rwanda 97 12 Benin 98 13 Somalia 101 14 Burkina Faso 102 15 Tanzania 102 16 Zambia 104 17 Mozambique 105 18 Senegal 107 19 Liberia 109 20 Djibouti 110 21 Mauritania 111 22 Ivory Coast 113 23 Togo 115 24 Madagascar 117 25 Lesotho 121 26 Nigeria 123 27 Tunisia 124 28 Guinea 125 29 Niger 125 30 Ghana 128 31 Mali 130 32 Cameroon 133 33 Sierra Leone 135 34 Comoros 136 35 Eswatini 140 36 Guinea-Bissau 142 37 Gabon 143 38 Angola 146 39 Malawi 147 40 Egypt 149 41 Democratic Republic of the Congo 151 42 Burundi 152 43 Ethiopia 152 44 Central African Republic 154 45 Republic of the Congo 155 46 Chad 156 47 Libya 157 48 Algeria 162 49 Sudan 163 50 Zimbabwe 164

