Jigawa State Commissioner of Health, Dr Abdullahi Kainuwa, has disclosed the state has administered Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) drugs to over 1.4 million under-five children in the just concluded malaria prevention exercise in the state.

Kainuwa, during the 1st review meeting held at the new Secretariat Dutse, said the exercise was conducted by the Jigawa state government in conjunction with the Malaria Consortium Programme. According to him, “a total of 1, 415, 438 have been administered with the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) in 27 local government areas of the state.”

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director of Public Health, state Ministry of Health, Dr Mahmud Abdulwahab, explained that the number of children represented 102 percent of the coverage on the exercise.

According to the commissioner, “the eligible children for the drugs is 1,446,533 across the state. A total of 1,415,438 have received, this represented 102 coverage of the exercise which is huge success”.

He noted that the children drowned from 1,633,622 households, adding that “there will be four rounds of the exercise this year, designed to hold in July, August, September and October.”

The Director disclosed further that the earlier planned flagging off of the statewide Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) distribution on 9th August 2024, is now shifted to 17th August 2024.

Abdulwahab noted that the adjustment of date followed the nationwide protest which affected the plans and logistics arrangements for the ITNs disbursement.

He stated further that “the shifting of the flagging off date is considered as a result of securities advised. It’s now rescheduled to 17th on this month instead of 9th as earlier scheduled”.

