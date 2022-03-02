The region’s top retailer LuLu Group has added yet another destination to its global network with the MoU signing with the Kamal Group of Tanzania to further expand its ever-growing circle of supply of fresh produce and top-quality fresh foods.

The MOU, which highlighted the commitment of LuLu Group to import Tanzanian avocado, cashews and other fresh food products to its global network of hypermarkets, was signed between Gagan Santosh, group chairman of Kamal and Salim M.A, director of LuLu Group in the presence of Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania and Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE Economy Ministry at Jumeirah Beach Hotel on February 27.

“The LuLu Group welcomes the Kamal Group of Tanzania to its global family of suppliers,” said Salim M A, “We have always looked to bring diversity, quality and value to our customers and this association with a reputed Tanzanian company taps into the fertile food chain of the country and takes it to the world through the trolleys of LuLu customers.”

Santosh, further added: "It was a privilege to work with a global leader like LuLu. At Kamal Group, we pride ourselves in the quality promise and integrity of our production chain and our state-of-the-art logistics. With this partnership, we are proud to have a front-end gateway to the world such as LuLu, a brand that is known for its quality promise,” he said.