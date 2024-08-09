As part of efforts to increase compliance, promote transparency, ensure efficient service delivery, and grow revenue for developmental projects, the Lagos State government said it has concluded plans to launch the Lagos Revenue Portal (LRP), which would provide a one-stop shop for the payment of taxes and bills of the state government.

The Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Tax and Revenue, Mr Opeyemi Ogungbo, made this known on Thursday at a press conference that took place at Alausa, Ikeja, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would officially unveil the Lagos Revenue Portal on August 15, 2024.

Ogungbo expressed the commitment of the state government to continuously improve the LRP to meet the needs of the citizens and businesses in Lagos State in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda, saying that the innovative online platform was designed to simplify how Lagos residents and corporate entities perform their civic responsibilities in the form of non-tax payments, making the entire process more efficient, convenient, and secure.

He described the LRP as another milestone in the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu, just like the e-Tax platform earlier established for all tax payments managed by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

“We are committed to continuously improving LRP to meet the needs of our citizens and businesses in Lagos State. This innovative online platform is designed to simplify how Lagos residents and corporate entities perform their civic responsibilities in the form of non-tax payments, making the entire process more efficient, convenient, and secure.

“As earlier established with the e-Tax platform for all tax payments managed by the LIRS, LRP is another milestone in the administration of our governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. The LRP, scheduled to be launched by Mr Governor on Thursday, August 15, 2024, represents a significant leap towards modernising our revenue collection system.

“This advanced technology will streamline our collection processes into a more friendly and accessible SELF-SERVICE portal for everyone in the state. The LRP aggregates all Lagos State bills and payments across ministries, departments, and agencies in the state, making it a one-stop shop for all taxpayers.

“The portal allows Lagosians to manage and print their bills and make payments online through multiple available channels (Card, Bank Transfer, POS, USSD, QR Code, etc.) from the comfort of their homes or offices,” he stated.

Ogungbo stressed that this initiative eliminates the need for physical visits to Lagos State service stations and bank branches, saving time and reducing hassle for taxpayers, and ensuring that the portal ensures secure and seamless payment processing, guaranteeing that transactions are both safe and efficient.

“This means that every payer receives an instant revenue receipt after successful payment and also allows them to seamlessly validate these receipts to avoid paying to the wrong hands. This aspect of the LRP is critical to providing peace of mind to our taxpayers.

“Additionally, the portal facilitates easy payer registration, so individuals and businesses can now register as payers and access their profiles online, simplifying the entire registration process. The LRP also allows for amendment and reversal requests. Payers can request changes or reversals on their payments, which significantly reduces errors and disputes along the transaction value chain for payers, banks, and MDAs,” Ogungbo said.

“In conclusion, the LRP is a significant step towards modernising revenue collection and administration in Lagos State. By providing a user-friendly, efficient, and secure platform, the government aims to increase compliance, promote transparency, ensure efficient service delivery, and grow revenue for developmental projects,” he concluded.

