The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria, on Tuesday, launched a 2-day capacity training program for the unemployed in the district.

The program, according to the council chairman, is targeted at providing job opportunities to indigent youths in the area.

Apatira who was represented by the deputy majority leader, Itire-Ikate legislative arm, Hon. Olaoluwa Agbeyangi, urged participants to take advantage of the program to become self-sufficient.

He assured the youths of his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for them to thrive.

He said, “We must be honest to admit that the reality today is that we do not have enough young people with employable skills that would make them globally competitive to take advantage of employment opportunities.

Even white collar employment opportunities are quickly snapped up by the more skilled personnel from our neighbouring countries. We have to fix it and to fix this challenge. And to fix this challenge, there is a need to adequately equip our youth with world-class vocational skills to actualise their potential,” he added.

The council chairman further highlighted some of his administration’s numerous socio-economic enhancement support initiatives for youths. These include annual skill acquisition training programs, tuition free polytechnic scholarship programs, Apatira Tricycle Initiative, annual summer skill acquisition training programs, distribution of annual free JAMB/GCE forms and waste to wealth empowerment initiatives.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Regional Sales Manager of Multi choice, Mr. Olalekan Gambari said the program is targeted at the unemployed aged between the ages of 18 and 30 years, with special consideration for women.

He stated that the intervention is necessary to equip the youth for the future, adding that with right mentoring and capacity building, Nigerian youths can add value to themselves, their families and the nation at large.

Coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Itire-Ikate Branch, Com. Ayodele John Oshodi, advised the youths to shun social vices.

Speaking on the benefits of the initiative, he said it is necessary to equip the youth for the future, adding that with right mentoring and capacity building, Nigerian youths can add value to themselves, their families and the nation at large.

He added, “One of the key objectives of the program is to ensure that many youths are equipped with capacity building so as to significantly reduce the unemployment rate.”

