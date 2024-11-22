Some stakeholders in Kogi State have advocated a digital economy and e-governance to ensure accountability and transparency in governance.

This was the submission of speakers at a stakeholders engagement on the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill held in Lokoja.

In a bid to migrate the country from paper to paperless economy, the federal government, through the Ministry of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, is proposing the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill.

For the bill to see the light of day, the ministry, in partnership with its consultant, is engaging stakeholders across the country, and this is why the team was in the confluence state to get input from stakeholders.

Declaring the program open, the Permanent Secretary, Kogi State Ministry of Information and Communication, Mr. Ebenezer Adurodija, said the nation is overdue for a digital economy, which is the order of the day.

According to Mr Adurodija, though Kogi is already introducing digital methods in the governance of the state, the bill is a step in the right direction.

The Legal Consultant of the Stakeholders Engagement, Chukwudi Chimezie, said the importance of the bill cannot be underestimated as it will enhance digital literacy and the economy.

A lecturer with Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, William Adah, and the Executive Director of the Challenged Parenthood Initiative, Eunice Agbogun, urged Nigerians and the National Assembly to give the bill the needed support.

The National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, 2024, is a significant step forward in Nigeria’s digital transformation journey.

This bill aims to drive economic growth through digital technology, improve public service delivery, and create a competitive environment for the Nigerian digital economy.

It also seeks to create export-orientated capacities in Nigeria’s digital economy, support international digital trade and investments, and provide a legal framework for these activities.

The bill offers numerous opportunities for businesses to innovate and expand, with improved digital infrastructure and a supportive regulatory environment. Individuals will also benefit from improved access to digital services and better governance through e-Governance initiatives.

