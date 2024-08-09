Taraba deputy governor, Alhj. Aminu Alkali on Thursday, said the establishment of Kefas/Aminu cattle market in Zing local government area of Taraba, would boost the state’s local economy and create jobs for youth.

Alkali stated during the commissioning of the market that the idea was to also improve the state’s economic potential through livestock development.

According to the deputy governor, governor Agbu Kefas’ administration was committed to improve the well-being of Tarabans and is collaborating with local government to ensure that projects executed have direct and economic impact on the people.

“Governor Kefas’s administration is determined to ensure that all projects executed have direct economic benefits on the citizens.

“The establishment of Kefas/Aminu cattle market here in Zing is to boost the state economy and create jobs for youth, especially the locals here. The state government is committed to collaborating with the local Government to upgrade the market to a standard that would attract both local and international investors

“Our aim is to improve the state IGR through livestock business where we also target to create job for youth. While I commend Hon. Davoro Titus Gwandi, the Zing local government chairman for his effort toward realization of this project, I wish to encourage you to take ownership of the market and make yourself self-reliance“The Deputy governor stated.

Earlier, the Zing local government council chairman, Hon. Davoro Titus commended Governor Agbu Kefas for providing the enabling atmosphere for the completion of the livestock market.

In their separate speeches, the State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Hajiya Aisha Barde, the Permanent Secretary office of the Deputy Governor, Mr Samuel Lauya, ALGON Chairman, Dr Aminu Jauro Hassan, both described the livestock market as a changing project that would not only promote the area but would also create job for youth and boost the state IGR.

They however appealed to the state government to engage professionals to properly train youth in line with modern best practices of cattle business.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).