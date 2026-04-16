South African family business leaders reported double-digit sales growth in 2025, despite global uncertainty putting pressure on growth, highlighting the country’s enduring strength.



PwC’s South African Family Business Survey reveals that 37% of South African family firms report double-digit sales increases by confronting their vulnerabilities and leveraging unique strengths.

In a time of uncertainty and rapid change, South African family businesses are showing exceptional resilience and growth.

While family businesses generate around two-thirds of global GDP and 60% of jobs, according to the United Nations, many face increasing challenges.

5 areas driving growth

The survey highlights five key areas driving success for top family businesses.

These are:



- Embracing agility through streamlined decision-making

While South African family businesses are still working on sharing their purpose externally, they have clearly proven their agility in the face of tough economic conditions, political uncertainty, and Covid-19 disruptions.

Nearly half (46%) describe themselves as agile or very agile, matching the global average of 45%.

“What sets agile South African family businesses apart is their ability to innovate products and services, embrace new technologies, enter new markets, and secure strategic partnerships, areas where they consistently outperform global peers.

"These strengths are at the heart of what makes them truly agile and ready to seize new opportunities," says Herman Eksteen, Southern Africa family business leader, PwC South Africa.

Agility starts with strong governance. Great boards help family businesses make faster, smarter decisions that align with their future goals.

"To get there, businesses should clarify decision roles, delegate authority, and spend 30–40% of board time on forward-looking strategy. Running quick 90-day sprints and bringing in outside experts keeps things fresh and ready for whatever comes next," he adds.



- Deploying long-term capital amid uncertainty

While global peers continue to prioritise long-term objectives over short-term gains, only around one in four (26%) South African family businesses report focusing on the long term, with a larger share placing greater emphasis on immediate or short-term returns.

To stay ahead, family businesses should set aside 1–2% of revenue for a future fund targeting AI and digital transformation, diversify capital sources, and adopt a “twin-horizon” strategy that balances today’s core operations with tomorrow’s growth opportunities.

“While diversifying capital leads to growth opportunities, family businesses must navigate an increasingly complex tax landscape, with stricter SARS enforcement and new rules like transfer pricing and the global minimum tax. Embracing technology in both operations and tax compliance boosts efficiency, transparency, and strategic decision-making,” says Duncan Adriaans, Africa private leader, PwC South Africa.



- Managing tax strategically, as more than just a cost

Jabu Masondo, Southern Africa private family business tax leader, PwC South Africa, highlights that tax should be seen not just as a cost or compliance issue but as a strategic tool aligned with long-term goals.

Yet only 37% of South African businesses view paying their fair share as good corporate citizenship. By staying audit-ready, engaging proactively with Sars, and managing tax wisely, family businesses can reduce risk, build trust, and turn tax into a driver of sustainable growth.



- Protecting and leveraging their reputation

The above (tax) approach has a significant impact on the business’s reputation and sustainability.

For family businesses, reputation is more than legacy; it’s a key asset and driver of growth. South African leaders cite political, social, and labour issues as top concerns but believe they earn greater trust from customers, employees, and communities than non-family businesses.

Giving back builds this trust, with 80% supporting their communities through philanthropy, well above the global average.

To strengthen their reputation further, businesses should move beyond donations to active partnerships with schools and local enterprises, fostering long-term trust and reducing tensions. All rights reserved.

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