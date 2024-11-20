Building on Hinds Spices’ success in both the short and long term, RFG Foods is expanding its product range with the launch of the 200ml recyclable plastic bottle, reinforcing Hinds Spices' commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. This innovation not only enhances product convenience but also strengthens the brand's position in the growing spices category.

"The new 200ml value pack is designed to cater to the modern consumer's needs. It offers the perfect balance of convenience and sustainability, allowing customers to continue cooking with Hinds Spices without the worry of wastage or mess,” says Shevani Singh, brand manager at RFG.

“We’ve made sure that two Hinds spice refills fill one bottle perfectly—this means no wastage and no mess, making it an ideal solution for homes that use our spices daily."

In addition to the Hinds Spice range, to complement the new packaging, RFG is also introducing a Signature Blend range, which includes:



- Aromatic Garlic and Herb



- Braai Spice



- Veggies, Roots, and Beets Spice

These blends aim to meet the diverse flavour needs of South African consumers, offering versatility and depth to both everyday meals and special occasions.

"Hinds Spices has always focused on delivering superior taste experiences while maintaining value for money. The introduction of the 200ml bottle and our signature blends will help us expand our reach, driving growth in this rapidly evolving market,” Singh explains.

“Our consumers are providers and nurturers with stretched resources, but they strive to make memorable meals to savour with their loved ones, and Hinds Spices allows them to make meals bigger, bolder and better creating extra special food experiences.”

She adds that Hinds Spices’ commitment to innovation, value, and sustainability ensures that it remains a beloved household name across South Africa.

“With the introduction of the new 200ml bottle and signature blends, the brand is set to continue its upward trajectory, strengthening its presence in both the spice category and consumers' kitchens,” she concludes.

