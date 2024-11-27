A renowned brand manager and Ambassador for the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Micheal Nwabufo, has urged the National Assembly to take decisions against Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) foods in Nigeria, saying that the produce was unsafe because of health risks, among others.

Nwabufo, popularly known as Mike Premium, made the call on Tuesday in a statement, a copy of which he made available to newsmen in Lagos, against the backdrop of controversies around the health safety of GMO plants, being propagated by Bill Gates, the American businessman and philanthropist best known for his roles at Microsoft Corporation.

It would be recalled that Nwabufo had appeared before the House of Representatives on Friday, over a video production on the danger of GMO foods.

The CAC ambassador had urged the National Assembly to act decisively to protect the Nigerian people and preserve the nation’s sovereignty, expressing his commitment to building a healthier and more self-reliant Nigeria.

Nwabufo expressed delight at the support by the House of Representatives to kick against Genetically Modified Organisms called GMO foods, and urged the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, to rescind his support for GMO foods in the country.

He argued that the minister cannot make decisions of such magnitude that bother Nigerian wellbeing without recourse to the people and their representatives in the parliaments, calling on him to engage in thorough scientific and evidence-based research in certified laboratories to check the safety of GMO foods in Nigeria, before giving in to the proponents and defending plants.

According to him, some farmers and Nigerians had been brainwashed in the country about GMO seeds and, therefore, seemed to be in the dark when it came to food security, saying that such people and farmers in their defence of GMO seeds, were found to be saying that “it is better to eat GMO foods and die than not to see food to eat.

“Whoever controls our food controls our life forget every other thing and focus, This danger is looming!

“I believe the NASS knows what to do with the information we have brought, I believe in your capacity to end this.

“I want to hit the nail on the head, I believe none of us wants to die young.

“With the threat of Genetically Modified Organisms called (GMOs), without any form of contradictions, Bill Gates and his Foundation have invested heavily in our agriculture and healthcare sectors, introducing GMOs to Nigeria,” Nwabufo said.

“Tella maize created in laboratories has been banned in several countries, including Russia, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, and some parts of the UK, such as Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

“Some of these nations had taken such steps due to some concerns,” he added.

According to Nwabufo, such concerns included the fact that if these affected seeds were planted in Nigeria’s soil, “you won’t be able to replant it again, but depend on Bill Gates to always supply nations with his lab-made seeds instead of the one created by God.”

He insisted that GMOs had health risks, and environmental impact, among others and, therefore, called on the National Assembly to assess and regulate them through thorough research and risk assessments before approving their widespread use in Nigeria.

He equally called for the promotion of transparency in healthcare, investment in local solutions and safeguarding of the nation’s biodiversity, warning against health risks, among others, arising from reliance on GMOs.⁠“There are potential dangers to human health, including reduced lifespan and vulnerability to diseases.

“GMOs can harm ecosystems, disrupt biodiversity, and threaten traditional farming practices because their long-term safety remains unproven.

“There is the need to ensure that all healthcare interventions are subjected to rigorous safety checks.

“We must support the development of indigenous agricultural and medicinal practices to reduce reliance on foreign entities.

“We must protect Nigeria’s rich agricultural heritage and natural ecosystems.

“Indigenous crops, which are a critical part of our heritage, are at risk of being overshadowed by lab-engineered alternatives,” Nwabufo warned.

