Morupule B Power Station in Palapye, Central, is getting a massive dome-shaped coal-storage facility to help ensure a more stable and reliable power supply for communities in Botswana.

By keeping coal dry and protected from the elements, the dome plays a crucial role in enabling more efficient energy production, reducing the risk of power disruptions and supporting national energy security. The structure stands at an impressive 30m tall and stretches 140m wide, and it is an impressive feature of engineering.

Playing a vital role is Uni-Span, a South African company whose advanced designs and systems for efficient scaffolding and formwork solutions have supported complex infrastructure projects across Africa. Its cross-border expertise is helping bring this large-scale project to life.

Working alongside Mendel Welding Engineering and Sky Bridge Engineering, Uni-Span provided over 90 access towers, some as high as the dome itself, at a grand 30m tall and 140m wide, to support the safe and accurate installation of the steel frame.

By making it possible to build transformative energy infrastructures like this, Uni-Span is not only supporting Botswana’s development but also driving progress across the continent.

