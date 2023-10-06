JOHANNESBURG - Ghana's international sovereign dollar bonds rose on Friday after the West African country reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on the first review of its $3 billion bailout loan program.

Longer-dated maturities jumped the most, with the 2061 bond rising just over 1 cent to 41.504 cents on the dollar at 1204 GMT, according to Tradeweb data. Most of the bonds are still trading at deeply distressed levels of 41-44 cents on the dollar.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Libby George)