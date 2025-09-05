Now that the dust has settled on the introduction of two new players to the local line-up Ford’s Tourneo Custom van, it’s a good time to have a look at what these two new vans offer and put into context the company’s decision to expand the range.

Ford has filled a gap in the market for prospective buyers looking to stand out from ordinary and not break the bank with the Tourneo Sport and Titanium X. Let me explain, the ordinary yet capable Tourneo Custom Trend is the Plain Jane that does its job at a reasonable price, but lacks the aura and road presence of say a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, but its siblings Sport and Titanium X siblings can stand up to a pricier luxury van from design standpoint at a lower price.

It's the Blue Oval’s attempt to capture some market share while the segment is one of the only categories expected to grow in the coming years, as explained by Ford Motor Company of South Africa’s CEO Neale Hill at the local launch of the Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium X.

Market share year to date, June 2025, the Ford Tourneo Custom holds 6%, while the segment leader is the futuristically designed Hyundai Staria with 37%. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class follows with 24%. Other players the Ford Tourneo Custom is up against the Toyota Quantum, Volkswagen Caravelle and Kombi, and Mercedes-Benz Vito.

The Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium X bring some serious upgrades that set them apart from the standard Trend. The Sport is all about dynamic flair, with a honeycomb-style grille, body-colour bumper, assertive rear spoiler, dual black-and-blue stripes, and 17-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Inside, it gets partial leather trim with blue accent stripes, a 13-inch touchscreen with Sync 4, and a suite of driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation. Optional extras like the Mobile Office package make it practical for work while keeping that sporty, attention-grabbing look.

The Titanium X leans more into luxury, with Matrix LED headlamps, 19-inch multi-spoke wheels, and a classy front grille. Its cabin is a step up in comfort with heated second-row seats, a powered front passenger seat, and an optional near full-length panoramic roof via the Luxe Pack.

Add a 14-speaker B&O sound system, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera, and you’ve got a people-mover that blends practicality with high-end style. B

Both models keep the eight-seat layout and share the 2L single-turbo diesel engine, delivering 125kW and 390Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and multiple drive modes for whatever urban or freeway adventure comes next.

Conclusion

I had the opportunity to drive both new models in KwaZulu-Natal with Ford SA in mixed driving conditions, such as urban streets and freeway cruising. The in-car feel is carried over from the LWB variant, ensuring that the driver has a similar experience to driving a large SUV from the cabin.

The single-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engines proved themselves worthy on our drive route, successfully moving driver and passenger from point A to point B with not much fuss. It would, however, be interesting to see how well it does the same job with a full house of eight people seated. Both models sipped between 8 and 9L per 100km on our trip.

Visually, the Tourneo Custom Sport is just cool; the name is definitely befitting. Expect a decent amount of stares and thumbs up from strangers in this variant. The Tourneo Titanium X is less souped up visually, but leans more towards the high-end, classy design side. Both models successfully separate themselves from their established counterparts in the design department.

Overall, the new players are a welcome addition to the local Ford portfolio. They are solid people-movers that combine practicality with visual flair, offering buyers a choice between the Sport at R1 ,218,000 and the Titanium X at R, 264,000, both including Ford’s service plan, warranty, and roadside assistance packages.

