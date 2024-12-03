Ethiopian Airlines, one of the largest network operating carrier in Africa, is excited to announce the resumption of passenger flights to Liberia’s capital, Monrovia, effective from November 30, 2024.

This milestone was celebrated during an inaugural flight event in Monrovia attended by the President of Liberia, Ministers, Ambassadors, high[1]ranking officials, and Ethiopian Airlines executives.

The event highlighted the airline’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering collaboration across the African continent.

The resumption of services to Monrovia brings significant benefits, as it not only expands travel options for passengers but also plays a vital role in promoting economic integration between Ethiopia and Liberia.

This new route aims to facilitate trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, ultimately contributing to the socio - economic development of both nations.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew, stated, “We are pleased to resume our flights to Monrovia, reinforcing our dedication to connecting Africa and promoting intra-African trade. In line with our vision of providing the best travel experience, we believe that our presence in Liberia will enhance opportunities for business and tourism, thus driving mutual growth. This resumption of services represents the strengthening of ties and the bridging of cultures between our two great nations.”

Flights to Monrovia will operate three times a week, providing seamless access to Liberia’s rich cultural and natural attractions.

Monrovia, known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and natural beauty, is now more accessible to visitors from around the world through the hub in Addis Ababa.

Travelers can explore Liberia's stunning beaches, lush jungles, and historical sites, benefiting from the restored air connection that supports the region's economic development.

Ethiopian Airlines invites travelers to experience the convenience and comfort of its flights, continuing to serve as a stimulus for development and unity within Africa.

