Eni, together with its Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project partners, Vitol and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has signed a Memorandum of Intent with the Government of Ghana, represented by the Minister of Energy and Green Transition and the Minister of Finance, targeting the country’s oil and gas production increase and new sustainable initiatives.

The signing was held at the presence of the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

The agreement will evaluate a comprehensive and integrated investment plan, aimed at contributing to national goals for reliable, affordable, and low-impact access to energy.

Among the key initiatives proposed is the possible increase in OCTP project production capacity, leveraging synergies between offshore and onshore upgrades, aimed at increasingly meeting the country’s growing domestic energy demand.

The collaboration focuses also on the evaluation of Exploration activities and the new potential development of the Eban-Akoma field in Cape Three Points Block 4, which, following the declaration of commerciality announced in July 2025, is set to become a new and significant source of supply, leveraging on existing infrastructure for the benefit of value and time to market.

