Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received on Saturday a telephone call from his Indian counterpart Subramaniam Jaishankar, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the two ministers discussed ways to advance bilateral relations between Egypt and India. It was agreed to strengthen the mechanisms of consultation and coordination during the coming period, including arranging bilateral meetings between the two ministers to be agreed on the timing in the coming weeks.

Abu Zeid added that Minister Shoukry was keen to express Egypt’s aspiration for India’s participation in the Conference of Parties to the climate change (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, stressing the important role played by India in the field of climate change.

