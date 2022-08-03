Trade exchange between Egypt and Djibouti grew by 15.7% year-on-year (YoY) in 2021, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said in a statement on August 2nd.

The value of trade exchange between the two African countries recorded $95 million last year, versus $82.1 million in 2020, Gamea highlighted.

Moreover, the value of Egyptian exports to Djibouti stood at $88.3 million, while Egyptian imports recorded $6.7 million, she added.

On a different note, the minister stressed the importance of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between both countries in 2016 for developing bilateral trade relations.

