Tanzanian tour operators are urging the government to use diplomatic channels to resolve airline bans in the European Union, warning that the suspension will hurt tourism revenues.

The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato) says the ban on Tanzanian-registered aircraft in European airspace could raise safety concerns among tourists and damage the country’s image.

Tato chairperson Willy Chambulo dismissed the ban as “economic warfare,” arguing it has little to do with safety as claimed by EU authorities.

The EU barred Tanzanian aircraft in July, citing safety issues. Air Tanzania does not currently fly to Europe, but such restrictions often influence travel choices since some itineraries involve local connections.

Tourism minister Pindi Chana says Tanzania receives more than 5.36 million visitors annually, generating over $4 billion, with EU countries accounting for 35 percent of arrivals. Tato warns the ban could jeopardise the country’s target of attracting eight million tourists by 2030.

Chambulo insists Air Tanzania should already qualify as safe, noting its modern fleet, including Airbus A220s, three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, and two Boeing 737 Max 9s.

The association, which represents nearly 500 operators, is pressing the government to lobby through the African Union, the East African Community and bilateral partners.“Tanzania should also demand complete transparency from the European Union Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) regarding the technical reasons,” Chambulo said in Arusha on Wednesday.

Tato claims commercial interests, not safety, are behind the decision and is urging Tanzania to escalate the matter at the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the UN World Tourism Organisation.

Transport minister Makame Mbarawa said efforts are underway to resolve the matter but gave no details.

Tato also recommends strengthening the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority to address concerns. It cites history, noting how the US initially banned the Concorde, which was an Anglo-French supersonic passenger airliner, in the 1970s on “technical” grounds, later revealed to be a protectionist move against European carriers.

Chambulo argues the EU ban fits the same pattern of weaponising regulation.

European airlines have long profited from African routes. The Paris–Kilimanjaro flight fetches €1,100 ($1,289) one way, with year-round demand. Paris–Nairobi averages €850 ($996), while Paris–Cape Town goes for €750 ($879). These routes have been lucrative for decades.

Under the late President John Magufuli, Air Tanzania invested about $1 billion (Tsh3 trillion) in new aircraft. But the airline has struggled with spare-part shortages, grounding some planes despite its modern fleet.

