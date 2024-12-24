Key points

  • Sleeping sickness is spread by the bites of infected tsetse flies.
  • To prevent sleeping sickness, travelers to the outbreak area should:
    • Wear medium-weight, neutral-colored clothing, including long-sleeved shirts and pants. Tsetse flies are attracted to bright colors and may bite through lightweight clothing.
    • Inspect vehicles for tsetse flies before entering. Tsetse flies are yellow to dark brown in color, about the size of a housefly, and hold their wings over their back when at rest.
    • Avoid bushes where tsetse flies may be resting.
    • Pay attention to posted signs warning about tsetse flies or fly spraying in the area.
    • Avoid areas where black or blue tsetse fly traps are present.
  • Insect repellents have not proven effective in preventing tsetse fly bites.
  • East African sleeping sickness progresses quickly, and treatment is necessary to prevent severe illness and death within weeks to months.
  • Seek medical care immediately if you develop headache, fever, fatigue, skin rash, muscle aches, or a red sore, called a chancre during or after travel to safari regions of Zambia or Zimbabwe, and you think you may have been bitten by a tsetse fly. Diagnosis and treatment can be lifesaving.

