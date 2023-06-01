Curator, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, Mrs Oriyomi Otuka has asked President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to divert some attention away from oil and gas towards culture and tourism as a veritable source of revenue generation for the nation.

Otuka made this call during a free tye and dye training and empowerment programme organised by owner, D Batik Gallery and humanitarian, Omoge Ifeoluwa for 20 less-privileged women in Ibadan.

She held that the country had immense potential in culture and tourism, that if tapped, could generate the resources needed to run the nation.

Otuka said: “Government should pay more attention to culture, there is a lot of attention on oil. There is a lot of money in tourism. If government can put a lot of attention on tourism, I am sure tourism will bring a lot of money to the country.

“In Brazil, a cultural festival was done and the whole place was agog with activities. Nigeria can get a lot from culture and tourism if efficiently tapped.”

Owner, D Batik Gallery and humanitarian, Omoge Ifeoluwa, said the training was to empower less-privileged women/girls with the skill of Adirẹ making so as to make them independent and eliminate poverty in their lives.

Omoge enjoined the beneficiaries to take the event seriously noting that with the skill, they would enhance their daily bread and not go hungry.

She added that with the women/girls being empowered with skills, they will become independent thereby reducing their dependency and feeling of being unequal.

One of the beneficiaries, Kafayat Ireoluwa described the training as beneficial, noting that such skill acquisition would enhance her livelihood and that of her family.

