Driven by many factors ranging from perceived opportunity to job scarcity, they are starting businesses which in turn creates employment opportunities for others, with the country boasting one of the highest proportion of women-led companies employing 20 or more people globally.

Furthermore, 59.3% of these entrepreneurs plan on hiring an additional one to five employees within the next five years.

“With 16.7 million citizens being unemployed – 5.8 million of whom are women - the need for more female entrepreneurs is vital,” says Gugu Mjadu, executive general manager of marketing at Business Partners Limited and spokesperson for the company’s Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

“This becomes all the more crucial when one considers that only half of the female population in South Africa is currently economically active,” she adds.

“Entrepreneurship could enable more women to gain control of their financial futures and contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.”

Shona McDonald, founder of Shonaquip and Lifetime Achiever award winner in the 2023 Business Partners Limited Entrepreneur of the Year awards, highlights that starting and growing a business is possible for anybody.

“While university degrees, startup capital, and luck can be helpful, they're not essential. The key ingredients are a clear purpose for your venture, a strong support network, and the tenacity to never give up no matter what.”

A fairer future unlocks potential for all

“While the entrepreneurial gender gap in South Africa has been declining over the years, women are still less inclined to pursue entrepreneurship as a career path than their male counterparts,” notes Mjadu.

“Factors holding women back include fear of failure, fewer networking opportunities, and perception of own capabilities.”

McDonald concurs, saying, “Gender bias is unfortunately still alive and well, as demonstrated by women-led businesses’ limited access to capital.”

Referring to the latest Women Entrepreneurship in South Africa Report, she reveals that 21.5% of female entrepreneurs cite difficulty securing funding as the reason for the failure of their ventures, compared to only 17.8% of males.

“As women, we also undersell ourselves and our businesses and often stand back when we should step forward with confidence,” she points out.

“While the report shows that 66.2% of women perceive themselves as competent, that number falls short compared to 72.4% of men. This self-doubt can manifest in reluctance to pursue larger opportunities or unfamiliar sectors. Ultimately, this limits the potential for growth and high-profit ventures.”

“Women-led businesses must be given space to enter this male-dominated game,” urges McDonald.

“Doing so will be an investment in everyone’s future, especially with female entrepreneurs creating close to one million jobs over the past decade and boosting the South African economy by R175bn annually.

“Additionally, supporting women entrepreneurship is key to broader societal upliftment, with the United Nations reporting that women reinvest around 90% of their income in the health and education of their children and community, compared to just 35% by men.”

