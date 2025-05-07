Mupane Gold Mining (Pty) Ltd is to be sold as per Park Village Auctions’ and Auction IT’s “Request for Offers”, recently published on behalf of the liquidator.

Park Village Auctions and Auction IT have issued a Request For Offers for Botswana’s Mupane Gold Mine, currently in liquidation (Image supplied)

Botswana’s sole gold operation is situated 50km east of Francistown in the North-East District of Botswana.

Mupane Gold Mine commenced operation in 2004, extracting gold from banded ironstone hills known as the Mupanipani Hills.

“Mupane has faced financial difficulties and ceased operations in March 2024. It is currently under liquidation with bids due by Friday, 13 June 2025,” says PVA’s John Taylor, who is overseeing the sale along with Auction IT.

Offers are invited on the following:



- Four (4) Licences of open cast and underground operations.

- Grades ranging from approximately 1.05g/ton to 2.38g/ton (measured).



- 15.9 million tons of Tailings average grade of circa 0.4g/ton.



- 350tph crushing circuit and 200tph milling and CIL plant.



- Complete mine infrastructure.

Access to the Data room is available on receipt of a signed NDA and payment for access to the data room and RFO document. Offers are to be guided by the Request For Offers document (available in the data room).

Offer documents must be submitted to john.taylor@parkvillage.co.za no later than 4 pm on Friday, 13 June.

To view images and an executive summary report, please visit web reference 1825 at www.parkvillageauctions.co.za.

Interested parties may also contact John Taylor at +2782 416 3883 or Adrian Rass at +267 391 8724.

