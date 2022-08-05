The submittal for bids on the management and operation of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Company was extended to August 31st, according to an official statement on August 4th.

The new company aims to build and operate 3,000 dual charging units in the first phase over 18 months, covering all highways and governorates of Cairo and Giza.

The winner of the tender will appoint a consulting firm to select the locations of the stations from a preliminary list of over 2,000 sites.

It is worth noting that the Sovereign Fund of Egypt and Misr Insurance Holding contribute 30% each to the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Company, while Hassan Allam Group accounts for 20%.

The company’s capital amounts to EGP 120 million and will be increased to EGP 150 million after the selection of the technical partner.

