The tech industry is a major market that determines so many things in the society today. Indeed, all other industries now revolve around it to keep up with modern day realities.

However, there is a misconception that the industry is for men as it is a stressful industry that will test the strength of women emotionally, but this has been proved wrong by Nigerian women who, in line with the UN’s vision of bringing women and other marginalised groups into technology to achieve more creative solutions and are making waves in the tech industry.

Below are some, out of the multitude of Nigerian women who have created a niche for themselves in the tech industry and re now a force to reckon with.

Tope Omotolani

She is the co-founder and CEO of Crowdyvest, a community focused on creating interdependence between individuals and businesses and also one of the co-founders of Farmcrowdy, Nigeria’s First Digital Agricultural Platform; launched in November 2016. It is said that under Tope’s leadership, Crowdyvest raised over $35 million through savings and investment for multiple businesses from a community of over 100,000 members.

Ruth Iselema: CEO Bitmama

Ruth is the chief executive officer of Bitmama. Bitmama, a platform aimed at creating a safe platform where users can run crypto currency transactions, without fear of falling victim of fraudsters.

Solape Akinpelu

She is a certified financial education instructor and the founder and CEO of HerVest, a women-focused and inclusive fintech platform for the underserved and excluded women in Africa.

Nnenna Nwakanma

Nnenna is a co-founder of The Free Software, as well as the Open Source Foundation for Africa. She was policy director for the World Wide Web Foundation with the U.N. for fifteen years and is currently the Chief Web Advocate there.

Honey Ogundeyi

Honey founded Edukoya, an examination preparation platform that was built to ensure students adequately prepare for their examinations in May 2021. She raised $3.5 million which is currently the largest amount raised for a female-led startup in the Edu-tech sphere in a pre-seed round.

Damilola Olokesusi

Damilola is the co-founder and CEO of Nigeria’s leading transport-driven transportation startup, Shuttlers. Under her leadership, Shuttlers raised $1.6 million in seed funding, announcing plans to expand into more African metropolitan cities. In 2020, she launched an initiative called Shemoves Shuttles, an all-female shuttle service (sponsored by Ford Motors Company) that has impacted over 600 female professionals by turning their commute time into learning time.

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti

She is the founder and CEO of Herconomy, a female-focused fintech startup dedicated to creating financial resources for women. Herconomy is Nigeria’s first digital platform for female entrepreneurs and professionals focusing on empowering women and connecting women and opportunities, such as grants, fellowships, scholarships, jobs, and much more.

Yanmo Omorogbe

Yanmo is the co-founder and chief operating officer of Bamboo, a platform that helps Nigerian residents’ trade assets on the US stock exchange. She was an assistant to the Minister of Power, Works, and Housing before moving into the private sector.

Damilola Odufuwa

Damilola is a tech executive and women’s rights advocate whose work intersects crypto currency, communications, and women’s rights. She currently leads Public Relations and Communications for Africa at Binance, the world’s largest crypto currency exchange and co-founder and CEO of Backdrop, an app and social network that lets people find and share beautiful spaces worldwide.

Fara Ashiru Jibutoh

She is the founder and CEO of Okra, a payment platform that helps to connect financial transactions between customers, and their banks.

Omolara Adejuwon

Omolara was the senior android engineer and engineering manager at Gokada Inc. She worked in these same capacities at Brainspace Venture Group, before moving on to join ProAndroidDev and is now an editor at ProAndroidDev.

