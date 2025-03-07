In 2025, the combined brand value of the Top 100 South African brands soared to R688.6bn, with banking, retail, and telecoms accounting for more than 62% of the total brand value., as is often the case in emerging markets. This underscores the important role that the South Africa's services sector plays in the economy and daily life.

Checkers is one of SA's leading retail brands.

Every year, Brand Finance ranks 5,000 global brands, with the 2025 South Africa Top 100 Report highlighting the most valuable and strongest local brands.



- Brand value is the net economic benefit a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market.

- Brand strength is the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors.

Twelve banking brands contribute 24% to the rankings, totaling R168.7 billion, with five in the Top 10. Retail follows at R141.3bn, with 26 brands, the highest from any sector. Telecoms, with six brands, adds R100.5bn.

Despite fierce competition in their respective sectors, new entrants include TymeBank (R3.0bn) at 46th, African Bank (R1.7bn), and Boxer (R2.4bn), bolstering the banking and retail sectors.

Another standout newcomer in the South Africa 100 2025 ranking is the Springbok brand, making its debut with a brand value of R2.2bn, ranking 50th. This comes as the Rainbow Consortium, backed by the owners of the Bulls, Stormers, and Sharks, recently proposed an alternative deal to the Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) offer of $75m for a 20% stake, which failed last year. The Rainbow Consortium proposal includes an Expression of Interest (EOI) to manage and commercialise the iconic Springbok brand’s commercial rights.

Some of South Africa’s retail, banking, and insurance brands also rank among the strongest globally.

Checkers, Clicks, and Pick n Pay lead in brand strength, Capitec is the strongest banking brand, while OUTsurance leads in insurance.

Brand Finance celebrates South Africa’s brand success in a challenging yet thriving market.

South Africa’s Top 10 brands rank among the world’s strongest

The Top 10 South African brands collectively boast a value of R295.2bn, contributing over two-fifths of the total ranking value.

With a brand value of R50.7bn, MTN, the country’s most valuable brand since Brand Finance commenced the study of South African brands in 2012, retains its top position despite economic volatility and inflationary and regulatory challenges in the Nigerian market. Despite this, Nigeria remains a large market for MTN with a significant subscriber base.

Vodacom, valued at R43.9bn, and Standard Bank, valued at R37.8bn, hold the second and third positions, respectively, with their brand values supported by their continent-wide footprints.

The banking sector dominates, with First National Bank (R29.2bn), Absa (R27.3bn), Nedbank (R20.3bn), and Investec (R20.1bn) claiming the top spots.

Amongst the top 10, retail brands are now represented by Checkers (brand value up 23% to R23.5bn), Woolworths (brand value up 17% to R22.2bn), and Shoprite (R20.1bn). The growth of Checkers and Woolworths is underpinned by increasing brand strength, resulting in higher brand revenues. This demonstrates the recovery of domestic retail brands due to improved consumer power and increased spending.

The prominence of telecom, banking, and retail brands in brand value highlights their significance in South African consumers' lives. The growth of these brands shows that, despite intense competition, South African brands rank amongst the strongest globally, reflecting the high quality of the services and products they offer.

Jeremy Sampson, chairman, Brand Finance Africa commented on the 2025 South Africa Top 100 Brand rankings: “Brand Finance has been producing rankings globally for over thirty years and in South Africa since 2013. All rankings prepared by Brand Finance are totally compliant with the two relevant international standards produced by the ISO (International Standards Organisation). Arguably the main drivers of growth of a country are its top brands, invariably owned by the private sector. Brands that are sought after create jobs, make a profit, pay taxes, create demand, become valuable assets and act as ambassadors for the nation. Something to be celebrated, supported and nurtured.”

South Africa's retail giants outperform global brands in 2025 ranking

The South Africa Top 100 2025 ranking shows significant shifts, with retail brands leading over banking. Checkers, Clicks, and Pick n Pay occupy the top three spots, while Capitec (5th) and First National Bank (8th) represent banking, and OUTsurance (6th) and Old Mutual (10th) represent insurance.

All Top 10 brands earned AAA+ ratings, the highest awarded by Brand Finance, outperforming global counterparts like Walmart in the US, Marks & Spencer in the UK, and Coles in Australia. Capitec is the 6th strongest global banking brand, while OUTsurance and Old Mutual are among the top global insurance brands.

Checkers, the strongest South African brand in 2025, rises from third place with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 97.7, driven by outstanding consumer perceptions and satisfaction with its pricing regime. Clicks ranks second with a BSI of 97.0, followed by Pick n Pay in third with a BSI of 96.8.

Pick n Pay's strong performance reflects improvements in ‘brand I know well’, ‘reputation’, and several other key brand metrics, though it ranks slightly lower in ‘brand I love’ and overall recommendation. Despite boardroom issues, these concerns have not hugely impacted consumer perceptions.

Other retail brands in the Top 10 include Mr Price, Dis-Chem, and Woolworths. Brand Finance’s research shows South African consumers rate some local retailers higher than international ones, highlighting the strength and quality of South Africa's retail sector in a market where a variety of options are available.

MTN remains South Africa’s most valuable brand despite challenges

Telecoms giant MTN holds its position as South Africa’s most valuable brand in 2025, valued at R50.7bn, despite a 26% decline. The telecom giant maintains a lead of over R6 billion in brand value ahead of second-ranked Vodacom (R43.9bn).

MTN's brand value decline is due to challenging business conditions, revenue losses, and increased risks in markets like Nigeria, (formerly its largest revenue source), and weakened brand strength. The Nigerian Naira depreciated by approximately 43% against the US dollar by August 2024, impacting MTN’s performance, while the rand remained stable against the US dollar during the same period..

Despite these challenges, MTN remains the strongest telecom brand in South Africa, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 86.9, and an even higher score of 97.7 in Nigeria, indicating potential for future growth if conditions in the country improve.

Capitec Bank: Fastest growing brand value in 2025

Capitec Bank is the fastest-growing South African brand in 2025, with an 81% increase in brand value to R18.6 billion, moving from 23rd in 2024 to 14th place this year. This growth is driven by sustained strong financial performance, particularly in digital banking, where the number of banking app clients rose by 21% between August 2023 and August 2024. This increase reflects Capitec’s ability to innovate with digital, AI, and enabling technologies to accommodate a growing tech-savvy audience amongst its consumer base.

Capitec’s brand strength is also growing with the highest Brand Strength Index (BSI) score among South African banks at 94.6, ranking it fifth overall. The bank’s expansion from previously underserved markets into middle-to-affluent markets, with business banking and insurance offerings, is boosting its profitability and consumer engagement. With top scores across key metrics, Capitec continues positioning itself as the bank that makes things simple for everyone.

TymeBank: A brand to watch in 2025

TymeBank enters the South Africa Top 100 2025 ranking at 46th place with a brand value of R3.0 billion. Its digital-first, innovative approach in transactional banking sets it apart, especially as fintech competition grows. Launched in 2019, TymeBank operates without physical branches, partnering with retailers like Pick n Pay and Boxer to offer self-service account openings.

Ranked second for ‘value for money’, ‘transparent rates’, and ‘fairness’ among retail consumers, TymeBank also excels in ‘ease of use’ and ‘simplicity’, surpassing more established banking brands.

Nubank, a top digital bank ranked one of 2025’s strongest global banking brands by Brand Finance, invested in Tyme Group, bringing in capital and expertise to support the growth of both GoTyme Bank in the Philippines and TymeBank in South Africa.

If TymeBank capitalises on its shareholders’ strength, it’s a brand to watch. However, TymeBank faces competition from established players like Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank, all of which rank higher amongst local consumers.

Valuing sustainability perceptions

Retailers Woolworths and Checkers top the Sustainability Perceptions score across sectors in the environmental, social and governance categories.

Woolworths has long been recognised for its sustainability efforts and continues to communicate this through its initiatives, including a pledge for 100% green energy, promoting sustainable farming, and reducing plastic waste.

MTN and Vodacom compete closely in all sustainability categories. Vodacom leads on social sustainability and governance. Healthcare and banking are among the top sectors for brand perception on governance, with Netcare and First National Bank earning strong net scores.

