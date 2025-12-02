Africa is entering a pivotal phase in global energy dynamics, with refined product demand expected to rise from 4 million bbl/d in 2024 to over 6 million bbl/d by 2050, according to the African Energy Chamber’s 2026 Outlook Report.

Population growth of nearly 1 billion people and a tripling of GDP to $7.8 trillion will drive this sustained increase in oil demand, as per capita consumption remains among the lowest globally.

Africa will be the world’s main driver of gasoline and diesel/gasoil demand growth to 2050, powered by expanding transport needs, industrialisation, mining activity, and limited penetration of EVs due to weak electricity and charging infrastructure.

Aviation fuel demand is also set for long-term expansion as air travel recovers and connectivity improves.

LPG presents the biggest opportunity for cleaner household energy, offering major health and environmental benefits; however, adoption remains low due to policy and infrastructure challenges.

With supportive reforms, consumption could more than double by 2050.

To meet rising energy needs, Africa requires over $20 billion in downstream investments, including refining, import infrastructure, and distribution networks.

Projects like the Dangote refinery contribute but are not enough on their own.

Prioritising refining capacity, efficient trading systems, and cleaner fuels will be crucial for supporting the continent’s 2.4 billion people by mid-century.

