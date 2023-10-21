The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is set to release a $2.5 million grant to support 10,000 small horticultural businesses in Tanzania.

The funds, which will come from the Global Agriculture & Food Security Program, were approved by the AfDB board on Thursday.

The financial support seeks to boost the production and marketing of horticultural products to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to boost climate consultancy services and post-harvest management.

The grant will also fund the establishment of at least five climate-resilient facilities for sorting products, classification, bulk packing, packaging and storage to reduce losses after harvest.

Part of the plan is to set up a climate-resilient processing facility for spices in the Morogoro district in the eastern side of the country.

“The project will allow small operators in Tanzania to improve the efficiency of their agricultural activities, substantially increasing the volume and quality of products per unit of surface area,” the statement said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com