120 members of the National Assembly have backed President Bola Tinubu’s reforms in the oil and gas sector. The lawmakers in the House of Representatives are encouraging the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) to continue taking measures that will boost Nigeria’s fortunes through the energy sector.

The lawmakers said this in a statement issued over the weekend titled, “NNPCL: A Call for Caution.” Some of the 120 lawmakers supporting the reforms include Hon. Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake, Hon. Martins Esin, Hon. Leko Jafaru Gambo, Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah, Hon. Abdullahi M. Gwarzo, Hon. Danladi S. Aguye, Hon. Afuape Afolabi Moruf, and Hon. Aliyu Wakili Boya. Others are Hon. Olaide L.M., Hon. Offiono Godwin, Hon. Akintunde Rotimi, Hon. Odimayo Okunjimi, Hon. Muhammad Isa Anka, Hon. Clement Jimbo, Hon. Yakubu A. Danmailiki, Hon. Oshun Moshood O., and Hon. Fayinka Oluwatoyin, among others.

The lawmakers, under the umbrella body of ‘1 Agenda,’ distanced themselves from a recent publication attributable to a member, which called for the resignation of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, and the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk.

They urged NNPC Ltd to continue implementing initiatives that would guarantee the country’s self-sufficiency in oil and gas production. They recalled a recent publication attributable to a member, which called for the resignation of the GCEO of the NNPCL and the ACE of the NMDPRA, and clarified that the statement reflects a personal opinion and not the position of the House of Representatives.

The ‘1 Agenda’ group of lawmakers said that the GCEO is entitled to a fair hearing and that the House has responsibly constituted a committee to investigate the activities of NNPCL. They noted that this is not only right but a constitutional entitlement, and any call for resignation at this stage is both unnecessary and premature.

The statement reads, “1 AGENDA has noted a recent publication attributable to a member, which calls for the resignation of the GCEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the ACE of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

We want to clarify that this statement reflects a personal opinion and not the position of the House of Representatives.

As members of 1 AGENDA, we wish to state the following unequivocally: The GCEO is entitled to a fair hearing, and the House has responsibly constituted a committee to investigate the activities of NNPCL. This is not only right but a constitutional entitlement.

Therefore, any call for resignation at this stage is both unnecessary and premature. However, the NNPCL is encouraged to embark on measures that will boost its fortunes and guarantee the country’s self-sufficiency in oil and gas production.

We urge the general public to disregard the publication in question and to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to reform the oil and gas sector for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

