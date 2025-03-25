Saudi Advanced Industries Company (SAIC) has secured a SAR 100 million ($26.7 million) Shariah-compliant credit facility with Alinma Bank.

The one-year financing will be used to expand SAIC’s investments, said the investment holding company, which has interests in various industries, including petrochemicals, financial services, aviation and glass.

The company posted a net profit of SAR 285.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, up by 156% from a year ago, according to its latest financial results. Net profit for the third quarter of the year, however, dropped by 37% year-on-year to SAR 67.9 million.

