Cairo - The shares of Talaat Moustafa Group Holding Company (TMG Holding) continue their positive performance on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) amid continued buying momentum that led them to rise for the third consecutive session.

The stock is currently trading near EGP 58.30, reflecting a positive move after it successfully broke through the downtrend line that has extended since mid-year.

This breakout has put the stock back on a short-term upward trajectory, supported by its stability above the short-term moving average at EGP 57.5, which confirms the overall improvement in performance.

Technically, the company’s stock is currently facing significant resistance at EGP 59.00. If it breaks through with a clear daily close, it could pave the way for a new 2025 price level between EGP 61.70 and EGP 63.50.

The research highlighted an improvement in momentum indicators, such as the RSI, which has returned above the 60 level, while the MACD indicator continues to maintain a positive signal close to the crossover.

Hence, it confirms a break above EGP 59.00 would mark an important turning point, supporting the continuation of the positive trend and targeting higher levels in the short term.

Price Movement Summary

The group’s stock began 2025 around 55.00, then it entered a gradual, sideways downward trend, driven by clear selling pressure in the first quarter.

In April 2025, the price reached its lowest level at 46.50, after which the stock experienced a strong rebound that continued throughout May and June. Buyers successfully recovered all previous losses and breached the annual opening levels, achieving their highest price since the beginning of 2025 at 59.00. The stock began trading in a wide range.

About TMG Holding

TMG Holding is one of the largest real estate developers in Egypt and the region, with a proven track record in developing integrated cities and major residential, commercial, and tourism projects.

The group's portfolio includes pioneering projects, such as Madinaty, Rehab, and San Stefano, in addition to its regional expansion through Talaat Moustafa Developments in Saudi Arabia and its subsidiaries operating in real estate development and investment.

The group's market cap amounts to nearly EGP 115.9 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding, giving it a relative weight of 9.44% on the EGX30 index, making it one of the largest constituents of the index and a prominent component of the real estate sector on the EGX.

Disclaimer:

This analysis is based on technical analysis tools and reflects a comprehensive analytical view that may vary depending on interpretation methods.

It does not constitute a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make investment decisions. This is intended solely for monitoring and study purposes. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor, based on their financial situation and investment goals.

