Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday ahead of a set of economic data, with investors looking for any insights on policies of the incoming Trump administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.2 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 42809.71. The S&P 500 rose 17.9 points, or 0.30%, to 5993.26​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 73.1 points, or 0.37%, to 19938.077.

