The United Bank logged 9% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 1.804 billion in the first nine months of 2025, according to the bank’s financial statements.

The generated net profits are compared with the EGP 1.991 billion recorded for the 2024 January-September period.

United Bank registered interest income amounting to EGP 10.490 billion at the end of September 2025, up 9% YoY from EGP 9.636 billion.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax declined by 10.4% YoY to EGP 1.720 billion from EGP 1.919 billion.

