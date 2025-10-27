Dubai: Amlak Finance sold its subsidiary in Egypt to Al Baraka Bank Egypt at a total value of EGP 400 million (AED 30.80 million), according to a disclosure.

In line with its strategic objectives, the transaction marks the company’s full exit from its operations in Egypt. It will have an impact on the financial position by reducing the retained earnings by AED 94 million, mainly due to foreign currency devaluation (EGP).

The financial impact will take place in the third quarter (Q3) as well as Q4 of 2025.

At the end of June 2025, the DFM-listed company recorded net profits after income tax at AED 18.53 million, up from AED 6.99 million in H1-24.

