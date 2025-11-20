Orascom Construction reported a consolidated backlog of $8.6 billion as of September 30th, 2025, with pro forma backlog including its 50% share in BESIX rising to $12.9 billion, reflecting strong project activity and sustained demand across key markets, as per an emailed press release.

The company recorded revenue of $3.428 million in the first nine months of the year, alongside EBITDA of $224 million and net income attributable to shareholders of $133.3 million.

Consolidated new awards reached $3.7 billion during the period, with pro forma new awards increasing to $4.9 billion.

Orascom Construction highlighted the recent delivery of the Grand Egyptian Museum, describing it as a cultural landmark that contributes to global heritage and reinforces Egypt’s legacy on the international stage.

The company distributed a dividend of $0.25 per share in August, bringing total dividends for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 to $0.47 per share and representing a 20.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Orascom Construction also completed the migration of its primary listing and began trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on September 11th.

The company added that it is pursuing a potential merger with OCI to create a scalable infrastructure and investment platform anchored in Abu Dhabi with global reach.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).