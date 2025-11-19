Drake & Scull International (DSI) logged net profits amounting to AED 11.04 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual plunge from AED 3.80 billion.

Revenues soared by 92% to AED 134.91 million in 9M-25 from AED 70.40 million in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Total assets amounted to AED 634 million as of 30 September 2025, down from AED 647 million in 2024.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the DFM-listed group posted year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at AED 4.51 million, compared to AED 7.10 million.

On the other hand, the revenues hiked to AED 57.01 million in Q3-25 from AED 20.73 million in Q3-24.

Muin El Saleh, Group CEO of DSI, said: “We are witnessing steady recovery across our core business lines and are laying the groundwork for sustainable expansion through new partnerships and growth initiatives. With a solid backlog and disciplined execution, we are confident in our ability to continue building momentum and deliver lasting value to our shareholders.”

At the end of June 2025, the net profits of DSI hit AED 6.50 million, while the revenue totaled AED 77.90 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).