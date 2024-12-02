The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) went down by 0.02% on Monday and ended the trading session at 11,739.35 points.

The trading value hit SAR 5.48 billion after 351.57 million shares were exchanged.

Saudi Reinsurance Company advanced the risers with 5.99%, whereas SHL Finance Company headed the decliners with 3.87%.

Tamkeen Human Resource Company posted the highest turnover of SAR 584.87 million, while Al Baha Investment and Development Company was the most active stock with 123.95 million shares.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) rose by 0.38% to 30,289.06 points.

Sure Global Tech Company topped the gainers with 8.18%, while Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Company led the fallers with 5.23%.

