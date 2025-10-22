UAE - Tabreed, a leading district cooling company, has signed up Arqaam Securities, a leading regional financial institution, as liquidity provider for its shares listed on Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

This initiative is part of Tabreed’s ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening the trading dynamics of the company’s shares by improving liquidity and creating accessible market for investors.

As per the terms of the agreement, which will last for 12 months, Arqaam Securities is to commence liquidity provisioning on Tabreed shares by entering two-way quotes into the market trading system, all within set parameters and in full compliance with regulations and controls set by DFM and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

This mechanism helps narrow the bid-ask spread, reduce volatility and enhance investor confidence. All relevant approvals have been granted, and the service is set to commence on 22 October 2025.

At no time during the mandate will Arqaam Securities’ ownership of Tabreed shares exceed 5% of the total outstanding shares.

The company has free float shares of 18.1% and is 100% open to foreign investment, with Mubadala and ENGIE as its two strategic shareholders. Tabreed’s appointment of such a licensed liquidity provider is a clear demonstration of its interest in ensuring smoother trading experience for investors and supporting a more stable and liquid market environment.

On the strategic decision, Tabreed’s CEO Khalid Al Marzooqi, said: "This appointment is first and foremost about our shareholders. With Arqaam as our Liquidity Provider on DFM, we aim to enhance access to Tabreed’s shares, giving investors greater flexibility in dynamic markets and reinforcing our focus on sustainable, long-term value creation."

Veselin Tilev, Head of Market Making at Arqaam, said: "We are delighted to offer our Liquidity Provision services on the Dubai Financial Market to Tabreed, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing market depth and trading efficiency in the UAE."

"With our proven track record and deep understanding of local market dynamics, we are confident that Arqaam will contribute meaningfully to improving liquidity and facilitating active, orderly trading in Tabreed’s shares on the DFM," he added.

