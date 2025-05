CAIRO: Syria is set to re-open its stock market starting June 2, the state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday, citing Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh.

Syria's stock market stopped trading on December 5, SANA said, citing the need to assess the operational and financing status of contributing companies.

In December, rebels ousted former President Bashar al-Assad. (Reporting by Jaidaa Taha and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Leslie Adler)